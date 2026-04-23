Survivor 50 episode 9: Christian Hubicki voted out, ‘blames’ Jimmy Fallon

Even before we had a chance to see Survivor 50 episode 9, there were a couple of things that we knew. Jeff Probst would take part in a challenge, and Jimmy Fallon would be name-dropped in some way.

When Christian was sent on a journey after said challenge, our initial thought was that this was a double-edged sword for him. Thanks to what he told Cirie about targeting Ozzy, he was the #1 target for some players in the game. However, he also had potential to find some sort of advantage.

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Well, Christian’s advantage could have ended up being something unique: He had a chance to cast a vote prior to the Tribal Council, meaning that a player would have something in the run right away. That was a beneficial thing, but not necessarily game-changing in a way that an idol could be.

Unfortunately for him, Hubicki did not even get that — he lost out and when he got back to camp, he knew he was in deep trouble. The only thing he had going for him was that his allies were in deep trouble in their own right. Take Devens, who had tricked everyone into thinking that he had an immunity idol. Then, you also had Emily, who flip-flopped and frustrated Ozzy, who felt like they were working together until she wanted him out.

Alas, in the end…

Christian is now out of the game. Ozzy still seemed to be eager to push Emily to the last minute, but it really did not matter at the end of the day. The votes were split all over the pace, but Christian narrowly ended up getting the lion’s share.

If there was a silver lining to all this tonight, it was the comedy that came with Christian having to vote for himself, a direct consequence of losing that challenge. Who knew he’d have a one-sided beef with Jimmy Fallon?

What do you think about the events of Survivor 50 episode 9?

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