Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay wants season 30

As we get close to the end of Law & Order: SVU season 27 over on NBC, why not think a little bit more about the long-term future? After all, so many on the show currently are, and that includes star / executive producer Mariska Hargitay.

Technically, there are no records for the crime-TV institution to really break, as it is the longest-running primetime drama series in history. At this point, continuing is just all about finding value in many of the stories that are being told, and that is something that Hargitay has. She knows how meaningful and cathartic it is to many, and she also currently thinks this current season ends on a high note.

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Speaking about whether or not she believes the series could make it to season 30 to Deadline, let’s just say she had some rather fascinating stuff to say:

“I do. How about that? I do … I love my show. I love my cast. I love my showrunner, my writers, my producers. I feel like the luckiest, happiest actress. I love Dick Wolf, and I’m so challenged still.”

“One of the things that’s been so exciting is, we just finished Season 27. I just watched the final episode of Season 27, and I thought it was the best of the season, and my best. What a way to finish a season after 27 years … So, I don’t want to go anywhere right now. It’s been amazing. The show really knows how to work with my schedule — I shot my movie, I figured out how to do it, I’m going to do a play now on Broadway.”

At this point, making it to season 30 will really come down to NBC. We recognize that the series is not as big ratings-wise as it once was, but it remains a streaming and syndication powerhouse. Also, we tend to think that it has earned the right to go out on its own terms, no matter when that is.

Related – Be sure to see more insight now on the next SVU episode

How long to you think that Law & Order: SVU is going to air?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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