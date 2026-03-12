Law & Order: SVU season 27 episode 16 return date at NBC

After what you see tonight on NBC, are you eager to learn the Law & Order: SVU season 27 episode 16 return date? What about more on what is ahead?

First and foremost here, we should not waste any time in getting the bad news out there: We will be waiting a while longer to see Mariska Hargitay and the rest of the cast back. Just like with the original Law & Order, there are a couple of reasons for that. First and foremost, you have to remember here that there are only so many episodes left this season, and the network may want to save some of them until closer to the end of the spring. Meanwhile, nobody behind the scenes may want to air the show to air opposite the NCAA Tournament, which tends to be pretty darn big in the ratings.

So when it come to when SVU will return, we would say to go ahead and look towards April 2. That feels like the most-likely return window for the series at this point and because of that, we just have to hope that other insight is going to be shared on it soon. After all, even the smallest tease can be valuable when it comes to building up anticipation.

In looking beyond this…

What will the long-term future hold for this branch of the show? The only thing that we can say at the moment is that there is a legitimately good chance that a season 28 is going to happen, and honestly, we still think that this is one of those shows that should rightfully last for however long it is that Hargitay wants to do it.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

