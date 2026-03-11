Law & Order: SVU season 28: Is a renewal assured?

As we get closer to the end of Law & Order: SVU season 28 on NBC, there are going to be more questions about the future. How can there not?

Of course, if there is ever a show that should have a clear plan moving forward, it is this one. We want to see it have a worthy season-long send-off no matter when it ends. We also personally would like for there to be a season 30, mostly because that is such a fantastic milestone that no other primetime drama series can really touch.

So while NBC has yet to confirm anything one way or the other here, we can say that star Ice-T is confident. In a new post on Twitter, the longtime actor made it clear that filming was winding down on season 27, but he was more than a little bit confident that another season will be coming.

How long is NBC going to wait for some more news?

Well, from where we sit at present, our feeling is that they are going to confirm something here between now and the middle of May. They will want to finalize something before the schedule is released, so that they can then better promote it. We tend to think that at this point, SVU is really going to be on for however long Mariska Hargitay wants to play Olivia Benson. That is just the thing that makes the most sense! Also, it is important to remember here that live ratings are just one piece of the puzzle, and it is equally important to remember here that the show fares pretty well on Peacock.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

