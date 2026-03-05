Law & Order: SVU season 27 episode 15 spoilers: About ‘Thirsty’

As we move into next week on NBC, you are going to have a chance to see Law & Order: SVU season 27 episode 15 officially arrive. What more can we say about it now?

Well, one of the themes of both this and the flagship show as of late has been celebrity culture, and we do think that this is going to play out in a few surprising ways over the course of “Thirsty.” A fan convention will be at least one part of the central story, which could also prove rather complicated for Benson and the entire team. Even if there are many witnesses to a crime, trying to round them up could prove challenging depending on the timing of said case. That is without even mentioning a myriad of different accounts and whether or not there is a perceived bias.

To get a few more details on what is ahead here, especially for Captain Curry, be sure to take a look at the full Law & Order: SVU season 27 episode 15 synopsis below:

03/12/2026 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Reports of an assault by a guest at a celebrity fan convention leads to a murder investigation. Tynan presents Capt. Curry with a career opportunity. TV-14

In looking beyond this episode, the biggest thing that we can do is note that there are a good many stories still coming — and that is without even discussing the likelihood of a season 28! We will continue to state that we do think it is coming and at this point, we would like to see the Mariska Hargitay drama make it all the way to 30. In the end, though, that will be up to both the actress / executive producer as well as NBC to better figure out.

What do you most want to see moving into Law & Order: SVU season 27 episode 15 when it arrives?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

