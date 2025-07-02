Destination X episode 7 spoilers: The game gets harder

Is Destination X adjusting itself on the fly? Entering episode 7, that could be smart for a few reasons. Take, for starters, how easy it was for information to spread on where they were in episode 6. Some of the fault there was on the contestants themselves, but still.

Basically, what we just saw was a situation where everyone figured out where before entering the Map Room, and who knows? That may be a lesson for them to think a little bit more carefully moving forward. You want to help your friends but at the same time, you have to be aware that some of those people may also be telling their friends — and lo and behold, there is where the problem lies.

Per the official Destination X episode 7 synopsis below, it definitely appears as though everyone will start to be a bit more quiet with what they share:

07/08/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Jeffrey makes the game harder, the players’ lips tighten and alliances go to war. Someone is forced to deceive their closest allies. When Destination X is finally reached, the group is hit with the biggest shock of the season. TV-PG

Are we getting something somehow more shocking than Mack being eliminated tonight? The bar is set high for that! Of course, a big part of what is making the show rather fun right now is rather simple: The unpredictability. Since it has never aired before this year, this means that we are all totally in the dark as to how it could end. You could argue that Rick is in a great position right now thanks to his alliances, but what happened this week proved that someone could be eliminated at just about any point.

