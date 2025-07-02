Destination X episode 6: The most shocking elimination yet

Tonight, Destination X episode 6 delivered arguably its best episode — even if we are also rather sad about the end result.

One of the best things about what we saw here is that while the guessing-game part of the adventure was actually rather simple, the strategy proved to be top-notch. What happens when you play too much telephone? Well, a situation where everyone in the Map Room knew where they were and as a result of that, it came down to a simple trivia question as to who stayed and who went. Mack was able to figure out that she was in Straßburg, Austria on her own — the only one in the Map Room who did! Rick told both Peter and JaNa their whereabouts, whereas Biggy then told Shayne at the last second. This led to the episode’s ending, where Peter answered the trivia question the best and through that, had a choice as to who to send out.

Peter made unquestionably the right move getting rid of Mack, who was arguably the smartest person on the whole bus and in the end, the biggest threat. He’s clearly a strategic player and that is what makes his presence so fun.

Also, there are real lessons to be learned here! Biggy has now to sit with the idea that him passing along knowledge to Shayne led to Mack being sent out — an unintended consequence. Meanwhile, if someone inside the bus figures out that Rick spilled info to Peter and JaNa, he could also be more of a target. We are entering a part of the show at this point where it has to be every single person for themselves — are they ready for that? We personally can’t wait for that crazy-competitive era of the show.

