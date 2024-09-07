The Morning Show season 4 premiere date: Sept. 2024 update

Are we going to have some more news to share on The Morning Show season 4 between now and the end of September?

Well, first and foremost, let’s go ahead and give you a reminder of where things stand behind the scenes. Production is actually underway already on the next chapter of the Jennifer Aniston – Reese Witherspoon series, and it is our hope that much of it will be done around the end of the year. If that happens, then there is a good chance that you will see it return moving into the spring or early summer of next year. This would then give Apple TV+ a pretty powerful property at a time in which they need it. Sure, they have the second season of Severance coming in January — but what is happening beyond that?

Because of the timeline we have already presented here, we will say that it is pretty darn unlikely that we are going to be getting more news when it comes to the show this month. After all, a lot of the big updates when it comes to casting news have already come out — take the potential return of Jon Hamm to the story, or an opportunity to see Boyd Holbrook in a pretty important role.

Let’s just cross our fingers that moving into the end of the year, a few more details about the season will start to trickle out. One of the bigger stories at this point is that season 4 is going to revolve, in part, around a Presidential Election. How is UBA going to take that on, and what does it even look like, all things considered? Remember that Alex has a big role in a potential sale. Meanwhile, the future of Bradley Jackson is up in the air following everything that happened with the FBI and her brother last season.

