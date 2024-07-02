The Morning Show season 4: Jeremy Irons plays shocking role!

The fourth season of The Morning Show is coming to Apple TV+, and the latest casting news may raise eyebrows.

So, who are we talking about here? Think none other than the iconic Jeremy Irons. We know the actor for being brooding, magnanimous, or at times overtly serious in some of his work. So why is he joining a show that is so soapy and over-the-top at times? Well, let’s just say that it may have to do with the intricacies of his role…

According to a report from TVLine, Irons is set to play Martin Levy, the father of Jennifer Aniston’s Alex. This is a role that the streaming service has been casting for a while, and he is described as as a man in his 70s / early 80s and he does have a good sense of humor and a charm about him. He is very smart, but can also be rather difficult — he says what is on his mind, which could have been difficult for Alex growing up.

The idea of this character coming on board this season is largely smart for one reason: Challenging Alex on another level. Since she is going to be more of a mogul this season than ever before, the decision was likely made here to challenge here via some other means. Is having her father showing up to pass judgment the right way to tell her story? Some of that remains to be seen but with Irons coming on board at this point, it is at least easy to say that this is going to be a fun saga to watch unfold.

Also, we tend to think that there are going to be a lot of other great castings coming up over the next few months — keep your eyes peeled for some of those.

