Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, April 5, 2025?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Of course, it would be great to get a new episode for the second straight week.

Well, will it happen? Without further ado, let’s just say that we’ve got the good news now to share: You will see something more shortly! There is another installment that is slated to air at this point in just a matter of hours, and you are going to see within that Jack Black serve as the host. Meanwhile, Brandi Carlile and Elton John are going to serve as the musical guest.

At this point, we don’t tend to think that the episode is going to deliver anything that far out of the realm of imagination. After all, we know that Black has a real knack for high-energy comedy and we tend to think he’s going to be game for just about anything. He’s hosted before but at the same time, it’s been a while! Given that he is on a promotional tour for The Minecraft Movie, we do tend to imagine that it will be brought up a few times.

Of course, we do tend to think that the remainder of the episode will be familiar to a lot of longtime fans of the show — and honestly, we’d be surprised if it wasn’t! This is a show that is as established and committed to a pattern as any that you’ve come across and by virtue of that, there is utterly no reason to think that it would be changing right about now. Last week, there were at least a few specific political headlines we knew would be skewered. This time around, things are a little more complicated. We’re sure that the tariffs will be mentioned but beyond that? Well, almost anything could be fair game.

