House of the Dragon season 3 premiere date: July 2025 update

Is there any chance at all that we are going to learn more about House of the Dragon season 3 between now and the end of July? We know that the HBO show is currently in production, and that’s the sort of thing that at least raises the chances that something gets unveiled.

Of course, even with that said, learning something is very-much not a guarantee when you think about how secretive that this production and/or the network can often be. With all of that in mind, let’s get into a larger discussion all about what we could end up hearing regarding the show this month … and what we may not.

First and foremost, it is worth noting that we will be lucky to get anything regarding a premiere date. The absolute earliest we imagine the Game of Thrones prequel could be back is in the summer of 2026 and in reality, there is a chance that it could be later than that for a number of different reasons. Take, for starters, the fact that another prequel in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is not coming until next year — even if that is January or February, we could be forced to wait longer than expected to see Rhaenyra and company. House of the Dragon also requires a lot of post-production and visual effects due to all the complicated battle sequences.

What we could end up learning about this month is something more along the lines of story teases and/or castings. Of course, we will not get anything too specific, but we do still think that a lot of us would take even a vague tease at this point.

