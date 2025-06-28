House of the Dragon season 3: Star talks new version of Aegon

For those who are not aware, season 3 of House of the Dragon is currently being filmed! It remains our hope that we see great stuff for characters across the board, and that includes Tom Glynn-Carney as Aegon.

When you think about the first two seasons alone, you can easily argue that he’s gone through quite a journey. In season 1, for example, he was simply detestable. Meanwhile, in season 2 he was still easily to dislike and yet, his disfiguration seemed to change him. He started to understand what it was to be lacking in power, and also how others may be mistreated around him. Everything continues to morph and change and moving forward, this is a character who could be facing big decisions.

Of course, we do not expect anyone on the cast to share major spoilers as to what lies ahead. Yet, Glynn-Carney was nice enough to set the table a bit when it comes to Aegon’s story arc to Awards Buzz:

“I think what we start to see in Aegon as we go through this story is this quest for an understanding of who he is, and why he is the way he is, and answering a lot of questions for himself that later might lend themselves to him kinda leveling up as a human being and taking responsibility and casting light on those areas that were otherwise very shadowed and hidden in dusty corners within himself. So it’s a big journey of self-discovery…That’s how his arc seems to be coming together as the tapestry keeps being woven.”

One of the things that we have seen throughout the Game of Thrones universe over the years is characters being able to show so many sides to themselves. While there have been a few people on the show that have been truly evil, there are also others who are bad by result of many things, whether it be privilege or power. Aegon actually has an opportunity now to truly evolve in interesting ways.

