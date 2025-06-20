House of the Dragon season 3 premiere date: Summer update

Between now and the end of this summer, are we going to learn more about House of the Dragon season 3 at HBO? Is any premiere date news on the way?

The good news that we can go ahead and share when it comes to the Game of Thrones prequel at this point is quite obvious: Filming is currently happening! The series has an infrastructure at this point where they are able to keep a lot of spoilers at bay, so do not expect too much news on this point. The only simple thing to note right now is that we are almost certainly going to get the Battle of the Gullet soon — this is an iconic part of Fire & Blood, and also something that a lot of viewers understandably thought we would be getting last year.

As great as it is to share everything we did above, here is where we do have to jump in here with the unfortunate remainder that there is almost certainly not going to be more news on the third season premiere date-wise for quite some time. There is a chance that we’re going to get some casting reveals between now and September, but we tend to think the best-case scenario is that we see the show back on HBO next summer, and it could be much later than that.

After all, it is critical to remember at this point that there is already one show airing next year from this franchise in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which looked at some point to be airing in 2025. This does give the network the chance to stretch out more of their other shows … but we will have to wait and see on that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

