House of the Dragon season 3: ‘Conceptual’ episode ahead

With work currently being done on House of the Dragon season 3, we are of course happy to have any news at all on the future.

So, where do we start? Well, it makes sense to give a reminder that the long-awaited Battle of the Gullet is likely to take place in the early going here. With that being said, though, do not be surprised in the event that there is something quite different on the other side — and in general, something that you may not have seen before on the HBO hit.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast recently, showrunner Ryan Condal had the following to say when laying out his thoughts:

“We got to have a little fun this season, and there’s a conceptual episode that I’m really excited about that [Sara Hess] wrote, and that’s all I’m gonna say about it … [This episode] isn’t in the traditional vernacular of what we have laid out. It’s very character-driven, I think it’s really great and I’m really excited to see it rendered.”

Does all of this mean that it will be polarizing to House of the Dragon fans, or to Fire & Blood author George R.R. Martin? All of that is possible but at this point, it feels like this show is not altogether concerned with being polarizing. Just remember for a moment here that this is the same series that delivered a heavily divisive ending to season 2, one where so many expected a battle, only for it to feel more like a quiet series of whispers fading out into the night.

Do not expect to see more of the series for some time; however, we do believe that there will at least be a few updates on casting and the like over the weeks and months ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

