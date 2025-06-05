House of the Dragon season 3 premiere date: June 2025 update

Is there any chance that we’re going to get a House of the Dragon season 3 premiere date between now and the end of June? It goes without saying but, of course, we’d love more information to come out! Production has kicked off, and we know that there is some huge stuff coming around the corner.

After all, just remember that to be specific here, the end of season 2 set the stage for some truly epic stuff, especially when it comes to the Battle of the Gullet. As many of you are more than likely aware, this is a huge battle from the source material, and something that a lot of people out there probably thought was going to happen last year. While there’s a chance the show changes stuff from the George R.R. Martin source material, we absolutely think that lives will be lost.

Now, let’s get back to premiere date discussion — and a reminder that you are probably not going to be getting a whole lot more news anytime soon. After all, we do not believe that season 3 will arrive until next summer, and there is a legitimate chance at this point that it is later than that. Remember that HBO has already delayed another Game of Thrones prequel in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms until we get around to the new year — will they really air it and House of the Dragon close to each other? We would not be shocked if the latter series does not air until fall, and we’re crossing our fingers that it is not later than that in 2026.

In the interim, let’s hope that June brings us casting news — at this point, it feels unrealistic to hope for anything further.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

