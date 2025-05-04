House of the Dragon season 3: Showrunner talks scale

At this point, we do not necessarily think it is a shock to say that House of the Dragon season 3 is going to be huge. Now, how huge are we talking? Well, it may be able to put some of what we’ve seen so far to shame.

Now, there may be a couple of simple reasons for this. First and foremost, you’ve got a real proof-of-concept with the first two seasons being so successful. Beyond just that, though, you are also added in here the rather simple fact that there are some big story events that need to be adapted. That includes the epic Battle of the Gullet that we believe to be a part of the early going.

Speaking in a recent chat with Gold Derby, showrunner Ryan Condal discussed working once more with production designer Jim Clay, and also what sort of epic things they are planning:

… [Doing] Season 3 together — as I somehow tricked Jim into coming back and doing this again — I just think of how big it was. Season 1’s are always huge, just in the sense of there’s a raw lump of clay at the beginning. You build your first sets, you build your first costumes. And then for Season 2, we have assets from the first season — swords and shields and armor and dresses, and the Red Keep exists, and the Throne Room exists. But Season 2 was so much bigger. I feel like it was 50-60 percent bigger just in terms of the ambition and scope of it. And now, we’re doing Season 3, which is even bigger than that.

Now, we know that the show from a production point of view is going to be epic and awesome. By virtue of that, the real challenge now is going to just be working to ensure that the story itself lives up to it equally. Odds are, we are still waiting a year or more to see the end result.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

