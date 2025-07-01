Smoke season 1 episode 3 sneak peek: A look at Michelle’s past?

This week you are going to have a chance to see Smoke season 1 episode 3 — want to check out a sneak peek for it now?

Well, at the end of episode 2, we knew that there was an absolutely crazy reveal that Dave is actually one of the two arsonists wrecking havoc. What is going to be coming as a result of that? Michelle or someone else is going to have to figure it out and unfortunately, doing that may not be the easiest thing in the world for her to do.

If you head over to Broadway World right now, you can see a new sneak preview all about what is to come. This features why Michelle may have a personal connection to what is happening — there could be a fire from her past that haunts her! That is at least the implication we get while sitting back and listening to kids sing “happy birthday” while at a party.

Michelle is clearly someone who has a lot of demons, and then with that in mind, we do tend to think that the story is only going to get darker and more intense from here on out for her. Is investigating this fire only going to cause even more problems for her? That is at least something that we are actively thinking about right now. We do think that there are going to be more twists and turns coming — some could be tied to Michelle, and some could not.

If you have not seen the episode 3 synopsis below, just take a look below:

Calderone charts her own course for answers. Gudsen pitches a new path for their partnership. Freddy heads to Coop’s headquarters.

What do you most want to see moving into Smoke season 1 episode 3 when it arrives?

What are you expecting to learn about Michelle in general? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

