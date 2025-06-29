Smoke season 1 episode 3: The biggest threat to Dave

Based on the end of Smoke season 1 episode 2 on Apple TV+, there are reasons aplenty to watch out for Taron Egerton’s Dave. Sure, on paper he looks like he is a hero — but reality here is ultimately quite different.

What we know at this point is that Dave, despite being a fire investigator, is actually one of two arsonists who is causing chaos across the city. He is able to therefore hide in plain sight and we get the feeling that these fires have been going on for a little while.

Now because of his job, it would be easy to argue at this point that Dave is more or less unstoppable. As for whether or not that is actually the case, let’s just say that this is complicated — and also tied to Dave’s own ego.

Based on what we saw in the second episode, this is a guy who starts fires when he feels especially emotional or reactive to something happening in his life. He is clearly a loose cannon, and that is something that opens the door for a lot of interesting dramatic situations. He is his own worst enemy, and that could prove to be his undoing in time.

Really, the question to us ends up being whether or not Dave’s personal life spirals out. The worse things become for him, the more likely he is to cause some more fires — and from there, the more people could end up suffering and the more reckless he could become. This is a long season, and we do think that Smoke is not a show that will rush things along. We know it is based on true events, but that does not mean that it is going to bring itself to the same sort of ending.

