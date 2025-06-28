Smoke season 1 episode 3: Taron Egerton gives big Dave warning

If you have been curious about what lies ahead for Dave entering Smoke season 1 episode 3, let’s just say that there is a ton of chaos still coming — and that it is best to be prepared.

So what will be at the center of all of it? Well, we know at this point that he is actually an arsonist, and is not just some innocent guy who is roaming around trying to stop more chaos from happening. That does greatly inform everything that is going to be coming from here on out, and it is an interesting lens through which to view the character.

For Taron Egerton, obviously this is the sort of part that is very-much fun to play. Speaking (per People Magazine) while at Tribeca, he did his part to break the guy down through the lens of what we have seen so far:

“He’s fascinating because our typical idea of a villain is that they’re Machiavellian and plotting and cerebral, and they’re 10 steps ahead. What I grew to realize about Dave is that his particular brand of toxicity is very immediate. It’s very lizard-like really.”

As for what is coming moving into episode 3, he gave what is a pretty simple but pointed note that it “only gets worse” from here when it comes to his character. That is something to look towards, mostly because Dave is so reactive and he could do something dangerous at almost any moment — really to the point where it may be hard to predict along the way. Michelle may be there as a co-investigator, but is she really prepared for some sort of discoveries that could theoretically be coming her way?

