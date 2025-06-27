Smoke season 1 episode 3: Jurnee Smollett’s big tease

At the end of Smoke season 1 episode 2 on Apple TV+, the show delivered one of the crazier twists we’ve seen in some time. The whole premise of the series was about trying to stop a pair of arsonists and yet, it turned out that one of them was Taron Egerton’s Dave — a guy tasked with finding the people responsible!

As you would imagine, this is one of those twists that could radically change things as we move forward. Dave has a partner in Michelle who could figure some things out, but will she? That still remains to be seen as of right now. She is someone who seems to be good at her job, but has a complicated personal life and doesn’t always make the best decisions.

Following the big twist, what did Jurnee Smollett have to say about the road ahead for her character? She made some of her thoughts clear recently to The Hollywood Reporter:

No one is safe in Dennis Lehane’s hands (Laughs). No character is safe. Everyone is, in essence, wearing some form of a mask; who they are forward-facing is in contradiction to who they are internally, and that makes for very interesting characters. They all have these things they’re lying to themselves about. Michelle’s lying to herself and to other people about a number of things. I’m really excited for people to see the twists and turns, because it is really this gripping crime drama. Yet, at its heart, you’ve got these characters who are struggling to get up and get out of bed every day. By the end of the season, Michelle has gone through such absolute change, which was really thrilling for me as an actor to track that change and to work with Dennis and the storytellers and directors. She’s completely different by the end and does things that will shock people.

If you have not watched the first two episodes as of yet, you absolutely should! Smoke has proved itself already to be every bit as dark and intense as we could have wanted, while also producing characters who are compelling to watch.

