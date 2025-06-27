Smoke season 1 episode 3 air date, what lies ahead

After the two-episode premiere tonight on Apple TV+, we do not blame anyone for wanting more on Smoke season 1 episode 3. The drama has delivered a lot of good stuff to date, and the drama and intensity is only going to escalate.

So, what can we say about it? Well, “Weird Milk” is the title for the next installment, and from here on out, you are going to be seeing new installments once a week. The two-part premiere was designed mostly to get people hooked to the Taron Egerton drama, which we do not think is that hard. After all, this is a story that has two separate arsonists at the center, and there was also a huge reveal at the conclusion of episode 2 that only adds to the drama.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

To learn more now about what is ahead, be sure to check out the full Smoke season 1 episode 3 synopsis below:

Calderone charts her own course for answers. Gudsen pitches a new path for their partnership. Freddy heads to Coop’s headquarters.

Following the story of Freddy could prove to be one of the more fascinating journeys this season, largely due to the fact that he is fascinating to watch but at the same time, there is so much danger baked within him. This is a dark, hyper-intense show with complicated characters at the center. We imagine that there will be a continuous game of cat and mouse, one that is made infinitely harder by the fact that one of the characters at the center of the investigation is also (spoiler alert) one of the people setting the fires.

One thing we can at least say with confidence is simple: We’re going to be in for an incredible ride. Just do not move forward thinking that there is going to be a happy end whenever we do get to the finale.

What do you most want to see moving into Smoke season 1 episode 3 when it airs?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to come back to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







