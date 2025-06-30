Poker Face season 2 episode 11: A Justin Theroux preview!

Later this week Peacock is going to bring you Poker Face season 2 episode 11 — in other words, the penultimate one this season. Are you ready for what is to come?

One of the things that the show is of course known for is its great guest stars, and there is an awesome one moving forward here in Justin Theroux. The former The Leftovers star is going to be appearing in a prominent guest role, so why not take a quick look at it now?

If you head over to the link here, you can see a sneak preview courtesy of Morning Joe that shows that Theroux is playing a guest seemingly at a wedding, one where Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne) is working. There is certainly something mysterious about him, but that is probably the intention here, no? Most of the prominent guest stars on this show are either playing victims or murderers, and it feels reasonably fair to expect something similar here.

The one thing that obviously makes things rather different here is quite simple: Where things stand when it comes to this being episode 11. Could this be a slightly different Poker Face than we’re used to? We would not be shocked if there is a cliffhanger, let alone one that allows Justin to stick around a little while longer. There are the occasional guest star who ends up sticking around for multiple episodes, so anything does feel possible. Theroux does not confirm that on the Morning Joe interview if he’s going to be back for more than one episode, but it does feel like

(Personally, the biggest thing that we want is news that a Poker Face season 3 is coming — are we going to be getting that within the relatively near future?)

