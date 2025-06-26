Poker Face season 2 episode 11 spoilers: The last before finale

As we get prepared to see Poker Face season 2 episode 11, of course there are a few different reasons for excitement. We are in the home stretch! There are just two episodes remaining for the Natasha Lyonne series and our personal hope is that both of them are equally dramatic and action-packed. Why would we want anything less?

What we can at least say now about “Day of the Iguana” is that, once again, Charlie has landed a new job. The surprise here is that she may be working in order to help someone close to her — just that idea alone is interesting! This is someone who has constantly moved around to the point where she has struggled to make any consistent friends. Perhaps the closest that she has at the moment is Good Buddy and yet, there is no indication that Steve Buscemi is going to appear this season.

There will be more opportunities to revisit the Buscemi question at some point. For now, just be sure to check out the Poker Face season 2 episode 11 synopsis below:

Abandoning her serving job at a fancy wedding, Charlie vows to clear the name of a friend caught in a compromising position.

While we know that the bulk of this series is procedural, we do still very-much wonder the following: Are we nearing the point where that could potentially change? We do think there is at least a case to be made for it, especially since it would only bolster excitement in the finale. If nothing else, it would be quite nice to see a story that presents Charlie with a different sort of threat than anything she’s experienced before. We we do not believe that this is a show that needs a cliffhanger, it is at least worth consideration.

