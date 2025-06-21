Poker Face season 2 episode 12: First finale details!

Just in case you wanted to learn something more about the Poker Face season 2 finale on Peacock far in advance, let’s just say this: We have you covered!

First and foremost, it makes sense to begin simply by noting when this episode is going to air: Think Thursday, July 10. We do have a little bit of a ways to go there and by virtue of that, plenty of time for Charlie Cale to get herself into all sorts of additional trouble.

However, at the same time, we also do think that there could be some new threats that arrive over time. We’re well-aware of the fact that this show is largely a procedural, but we also tend to think that a few serialized elements are going to be surfacing here and there. That makes sense for any finale, especially one that exists within this genre.

What we can at least say at present is quite simple: The title for Poker Face season 2 episode 12 is (fittingly) “The End of the Road.” Meanwhile, the attached synopsis indicates further what you can expect:

Charlie questions everything she believes in as she races to warn the target of a notorious killer before it’s too late.

Will there be a cliffhanger?

From where we stand at present, it is probably a little too early to say one way or another here! However, at the same time we do tend to think that there’s a good chance of it, given that this show is almost certainly not going to be going anywhere for quite some time. Our general feeling is that it will be renewed and with that, it makes sense to tease what more could be coming.

