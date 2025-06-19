Poker Face season 2 episode 10 spoilers: The gym story

As we get prepared to see Poker Face season 2 episode 10 arrive on Peacock next week, we hope you are ready to visit the gym. After, a big part of “The Big Pump” seems to be all about that!

What will make this story compelling, at least on the surface, is similar to what makes a lot of stories on this show so good — it is a chance to see Charlie Cale outside of her element and dealing with some unusual circumstances. Here, a big one seems to be surrounding herself with people who are pretty different from herself. (Also, we tend to think that some gyms can be a little insular — are they going to be accepting to outsiders?)

Below, you can see the full Poker Face season 2 episode 10 synopsis with some more insight as to what more you can expect:

Charlie is convinced by her new gym buddy that there is more behind the tragic death of a local weightlifter than just bad technique.

Can you only believe that there are only three episodes left this season? Time is really flying fast and ultimately, the only real consolation we can offer is that there is a legitimately good chance that we see a season 3 renewal on the other side. After all, it would be hard to really imagine anything otherwise given how well-received and successful the series is for Peacock. It somehow manages to create an old-school mystery story that still feels current; some of that may be due to Natasha Lyonne, but a lot of it is also tied to some of the other great collaborators that we have a chance to see here over time.

In getting back to the gym story, there is at least one thing we are rather confident in saying: It is going to be a good time.

