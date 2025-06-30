Is NCIS new tonight on CBS, June 30, 2025?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? It may not come as a shock, but of course we would love more insight on the series soon! It has been now well over a month since the season 22 finale and of course, it would be great to get some sort of update on what’s ahead.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to come in here with an unfortunate reminder: As great as it would be to have other insight soon, it’s just not happening. There is no new installment on the air tonight, and nor will there be for more than a couple of months. The summer break keeps on going, and filming has yet to even start for the next chapter.

So what can we go ahead and say here? Well, within a handful of weeks the cast and crew will likely be back on set, and the top priority for the premiere is arguably going to be doing whatever is possible to unravel that crazy Alden Parker cliffhanger. His father is dead, seemingly at the hands of one Carla Marino. If that is not a tantalizing tease for whatever could be next, what will be? We are bracing for an emotional and dramatic future chapter of the show where there are a lot of different things at stake.

With that being said, of course we also do not imagine NCIS staying super-focused on this for a long period of time. Eventually, we are going to see the show shift back to more procedural stories, a.k.a. its natural bread and butter. The mixture is one of the reasons it has been around over two decades.

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS season 23 when it does premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates coming we do not want you missing.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

