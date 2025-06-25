NCIS: Origins season 2 spoilers: EP on Gibbs’ evolution

When NCIS: Origins season 2 does premiere on CBS later this fall, we know that things will be rather different for Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Based on the events of the season 1 finale, it is fair to assume that Lala Dominguez is dead — if she is not, where does she go? Why didn’t she stick around? You also have the introduction of one of Gibbs’ exes and, potentially, a larger role for him as an investigator.

We are well-aware that for much of season 1, Austin Stowell’s version of the character was still finding his voice as a part of the team. Moving forward, meanwhile, there is going to be a chance for him to speak up more and start to understand his individual strengths.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see more TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking to TVLine about some of Gibbs’ growth moving forward, here is some of what executive producer David J. North had to say:

“We’re inching our way there, definitely, in a way that we think is honest for the character … I mean, just take the fact that in Season 1, we know Gibbs’ gut was churning a little bit about Bugs and thinking, ‘Maybe there’s more to this story?’ But Gibbs didn’t go down that path, he didn’t gnaw at Franks and say, ‘Hey, my gut…’ — and he learned in the end he was right. Those are all stepping stones toward becoming the Gibbs that we met in 2003.”

We do tend to think here that the best-case scenario for a show like NCIS: Origins is that each season does offer up a relative sense of personal growth, while also not fully bringing him to the point that he was in the original show. You do need to do whatever you can to ensure that certain milestones hit slowly — if you go too fast, there is no more room for growth!

Related – See more news now on NCIS: Origins, including some season 2 premiere date hopes

What are you most eager to see moving into NCIS: Origins season 2 when it does premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







