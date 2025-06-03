NCIS: Origins season 2 premiere date: A June 2025 update

Given that we are a few days into June at this point, is there more information coming when it comes to NCIS: Origins season 2?

Of course, the first order of business to note here is that there is a second season coming; not only that, but we also have a few indicators of what the story will be. At the end of the first season, we had a chance to meet Diane for the first time, and we also know that she ends up becoming a major part of Gibbs’ life. However, this is coming at the same time that he loses Lala Dominguez. Technically, the producers have not confirmed that she is dead; however, at the same time, how could she still be around in this world without her and Gibbs confessing all their feelings?

Obviously, the producers need to have a plan to continue to justify the narrative here, especially since all of season 1 was designed to be the story of “Her.” Why would an older Gibbs continue to tell stories, especially since he is not someone who will often reflect?

As for when the second season is going to be back, all signs are that NCIS: Origins will be back in either late September or early October. Our feeling in general is that a start date for it will be revealed either by the end of the month or in early July. To go along with it, we imagine that a premiere date for the flagship show will be revealed at the same time. The two series are moving to Tuesdays this fall, where they will be joined by NCIS: Sydney.

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS: Origins season 2 when it eventually airs?

Do you think there is a chance that Lala is still out there? Be sure to share all of your thoughts on the matter below! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

