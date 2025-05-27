NCIS: Origins season 2: Will Dwayne Pride appear?

As we are getting closer to NCIS: Origins season 2 premiering on CBS, it only makes sense to wonder about canon. Take, for instance, whether or not the show is going to eventually get us to the Fed 5.

In case you need a refresher, this is a group brought up back in the backdoor pilot for NCIS: New Orleans, and it explained the relationship that Jethro Gibbs had with Dwayne Pride, played on that show by Scott Bakula. You also have Mike Franks involved in here and because of all this, there is an opportunity to really weave in a lot of elements of franchise history.

Now, is it true that a lot of the greater NCIS world has seemingly forgotten about New Orleans at times? Sure, but that does not mean that they will forget about Pride or the Fed 5. It does not necessarily mean that it is a part of season 2, but NCIS: Origins co-showrunner Gina Lucita Monreal made it clear to TVLine that they are looking at the full Gibbs canon for possible stories:

“We always have our eye on canon … We have a big huge timeline in the writers room and we’re really strict about sticking to it. The canon matters to us, and we never want to ignore it. So, all the things that we’re seeing in canon, we will address one way or another.”

Honestly, we do think that Pride can eventually happen here because all you really need is an actor to play a new, younger version of the character. From there, just figure out the right story. It does not have to happen right away, but it may be something the series at least entertains at some point down the line.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

