NCIS: Origins season 2: Austin Stowell on Lala twist

It goes without saying, but there is one moment at the end of NCIS: Origins season 1 that may generate a ton of conversation. By that, we are talking of course about Lala’s fate.

Is Mariel Molino’s character dead? It is hard to imagine a scenario where she isn’t, given that had she survived that car crash, we tend to think Gibbs would have taken that opportunity to really speak with her and deepen that relationship. We also tend to think that he would have learned before too long the truth about everything that she did for him.

Do we still like to theorize that Lala survived the crash and, somehow, started a new life somewhere else? Sure, just as we like to imagine that Gibbs in the present is off looking for her … but those are just mere hopes and dreams. What is more interesting is that as of right now, no one in the cast seems to know her fate.

Speaking to TV Insider, star Austin Stowell noted that he did at least like to imagine a world where Lala was out there:

There’s obviously a world where [Lala dying] makes sense in that it would explain so much of why Gibbs is the way he is and why he will not talk about this with anyone. Selfishly, as an actor, I hope and pray that [Mariel] stays right where she is because she is so talented and, as talented as she is, she’s also a wonderful human being. We are incredibly blessed to have the family that we do here on set — all of these people here on the show have become so close to me. We have become friends, and I don’t want to lose anybody [even though] and I know that it makes great drama. But that’s how I feel.

Hopefully, NCIS: Origins will premiere in late September, and we will not be waiting any longer than that in order to figure out the truth.

Do you want to see more of Lala moving into NCIS: Origins season 2?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

