NCIS: Origins season 1 finale: Mariel Molino on Lala shocker

We obviously know that entering NCIS: Origins season 2 on CBS, many things could end up being different. Do they have to?

After all, it makes sense if you are out there and still reeling from what we saw over the course of the story this time around, especially when it comes to the (apparent) death of Lala Dominguez in the car crash. The producers are not confirming that she is 100% gone, but doesn’t she have to be gone from this world for the rest of the story to make sense? After all, here’s a reminder that the finale introduced Diane in the closing minutes, and we know from franchise lore that she ends up with Gibbs for a period of time.

Speaking in a new interview with The Wrap, here is some of what Mariel Molino had to say about both the overall story and the heartbreak it caused:

“I always knew that Lala had to have a very profound impact on Gibbs in potentially a very profound and sad, heartfelt way … What’s most heartbreaking about that scene is that she never gets to tell Gibbs that she loves him. That’s what she’s on her way to tell him.”

Now that we know what we do about Gibbs and Lala’s past, you can almost argue that there are these two defining tragedies (this one, plus what happened to his wife and daughter) that really define much of his future, which may also prohibit him from finding a long-lasting love again. This particular love is so unspeakable just because of the lack of words, and all of the many things that are still unsaid — there’s a lot we would have loved to hear, and it makes sense that it would haunt him.

Do you think that we are going to see more of Lala on NCIS: Origins, or is that really it?

