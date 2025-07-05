Big Brother 27 spoilers: Even more house teases!

In just a handful of days you are going to see the premiere of Big Brother 27 on CBS — why not see more of the house now?

Well, if you head over to the official Instagram for host Julie Chen Moonves, you can check out what we would describe as a few more-than-welcome teases for what all the players are going to be diving into this time around. We love the little details in the murder-mystery house, and even some things that could be rather minute and silly in the eyes of many. Take, for starters, the simple fact that the button for the Diary Room is etched into the bookcase, almost as though the players are unlocking some sort of great secret.

We know that it has been said on a few occasions already, but one of the things that we really do appreciate about this season so far is that it legitimately looks like a lot of effort was put into making the house look beautiful and perfect for the theme. If we are going to be watching the live feeds for a large amount of time, isn’t that something that really should happen? Well, we tend to think so anyway!

The most important thing from here is that CBS and the show’s producers really found some players that are enthusiastic about the game and are going to give it their all at just about every turn. After all, you really do not want some in the game who are just going to become living furniture or try to make the jury. Hopefully, the behavior of Angela and/or Tucker last season will inspire people to be big and crazy.

