Big Brother 27 mystery houseguest is ‘polarizing,’ per host

The premiere of Big Brother 27 is officially just one week away! There is so much to be curious about, especially with the mystery houseguest.

Who in the world is this person? Well, there is a good chance that we are going to know them in advance — it could be a former houseguest, or it could be someone famous on some level from the outside reality TV world. All of this feels possible for the time being. We could see a Challenge or a Survivor alum thrown in here as well, but it would have to be someone who was not a part of a recent season.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, host Julie Chen Moonves had the following to say — and also discussed the accomplice and the masked visitor, who are also going to be a part of the season:

What I can say is the mystery houseguest, when I was told who this person is, I had to expect the unexpected! I never expected that person. And I was very excited because, in my opinion, getting that person is epic. And that person is also very polarizing. So there’s going to be a strong reaction in both directions for this mystery houseguest.

The accomplice this person’s going to have — they’re going to have responsibilities, and they may or may not be able to pull it off, and that will affect the game. And the masked visitor — very disruptive, and on another level that is more far reaching than Ainsley last year. Ainsley could do only so much, but this masked visitor is going to wreak havoc in ways that we’ve never seen before. And I would say on a deeper level. Much deeper. It’s more three dimensional.

Ultimately, the identity of the latter two do not matter since they are not active gameplayers — but it could make for a fun reveal in due time here! The most important thing to us is just that this season is entertaining. If that happens, the mysteries grow instantly less important.

Who do you think the mystery Big Brother 27 houseguest is going to be?

