Big Brother 27 spoilers: A masked visitor in Hotel Mystère…!

Today CBS unleashed upon us a whole flurry of details regarding Big Brother 27, including some new twists to be excited about — and also some that could be a legitimate cause of frustration.

First and foremost, let’s go ahead and note that Hotel Mystère is the name for the new house, an that the producers are clearly pretty darn eager to press on with a murder-mystery theme. This is something that has been speculated on for a while now, but it is nice to see it have an official green light on it. There will also be a Mystery Houseguest who is still under lock and key, but then also a Masked Visitor, an Accomplice, and some other trickery that is built into the house itself. Kudos to the producers for putting some effort into all of this — it legitimately feels like there are a lot of reasons for excitement this summer.

Now, this is where we get into the bad news. As many of you may know, Big Brother 27 is premiering on July 10 with a 90-minute episode. Unfortunately, the live feeds are not going to be actively until Sunday, July 13 at 9:30 p.m. Pacific time, which is following the West Coast airing of the show. Why in the world is production doing this?

Well, the simplest answer that we can offer, at least for the time being here, is that they probably wanted a two-night premiere with feeds coming on after the second night. That’s not what was offered to them by CBS, and they have no control on the timeslot. They likely want to wait to start feeds until we’ve met all the houseguests and the game has been set up on TV … but it still stinks.

As for who the mystery houseguest could be…

There is a chance that we’re looking at a former player — or, someone from elsewhere in the CBS universe. If it’s a celebrity, it’s probably not a super-famous one to be out of the real world for a few months.

