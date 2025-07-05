Duster season 1 finale: EP on cliffhanger, season 2 story

We are still less than 24 hours removed from the incredible Duster season 1 finale over on HBO Max, and we’re still thinking about that cliffhanger!

After all, how can you not be thinking about it right now? We knew that the series was almost certainly going to end with something big but at the same time, they managed to surprise by having the truth about Joe being Xavier come out. That is obviously a huge piece to the puzzle for a potential season 2, but then there’s also the question of Xavier’s endgame. What was he planning — or, what was Saxton’s connection to all of it? The fact that Keith David’s character is dead makes it really hard to figure out.

For now, the only thing that we can offer are some words from co-creator LaToya Morgan, who indicated to Variety that she and J.J. Abrams specifically wanted to end the first season by making sure they had a huge drop of information:

… I love a cliffhanger. J.J. loves a cliffhanger, so honestly that was the way we planned it from the beginning. We were always thinking about when this reveal was going to happen. We moved it back and forth. Should it be early, or should it be later? Should it be in the next season? But as we were tightening down on what the finale would be, it seemed that this was the most important piece of information. That is what the season has been about, and this opens the door to so much for what Season 2 could be.

The sad reality here remains that there is no Duster season 2 renewal and yet, we’re optimistic. Not only is the show fantastic, but Abrams in particular likely has a good deal of studio clout thanks to his past work. Hopefully, all of this leads to more episodes being revealed sooner rather than later — even if the show is somewhat under the radar still commercially.

