Duster season 1 finale: The truth about Joe revealed!

We had a good feeling that the Duster season 1 finale tonight was going to give us a big reveal or two — and let’s just say that it didn’t disappoint. Over the course of the hour we saw Jim and Nina work together in order to stay alive. Beyond just that, we also saw the death of one Ezra Saxton (sadly) and eventually, another big reveal that some out there may have predicted: What happened to Joe.

As it turns out, Jim’s brother is not actually dead. Instead, he is both alive and going by another name altogether: Xavier! He is actually the central figure that has remained unseen for all of this season.

When Nina and Jim had their discussion regarding Joe at the end of the episode, there was a part of us that felt like we could actually see the character in the flesh. That didn’t happen. As for the reason why, we personally believe that it is tied to them wanting to get a bigger name for the role in the event the show comes back — which is currently an unknown as of this writing. We obviously want it but that’s going to be up to some forces much bigger than us.

As for why Joe faked his own death in the first place, the easy assumption here is that this was a collaboration to ensure that Saxton had someone in his criminal empire entrenched in a level of government — which we know that Xavier has some ties to. Saxton’s death now complicates things, though — are his kids really going to be up for the challenge of taking that over? You could argue that Jim could be more responsible to handle things, but would he ever really be trusted again? There are plenty of problems with that.

