NCIS: Origins season 2 premiere date over at CBS

Following tonight’s big NCIS: Origins finale on CBS, why not go ahead and talk about when season 2 could eventually premiere?

There are a lot of different things that are worth talking about here, but let’s just start with a reminder that the prequel has already been renewed — and you 100% do not have to worry about that. Instead, all you need to do is wonder about what the powers-that-be have planned.

Now based on where things currently sit, we do not think this is a situation here where CBS is going to do anything unusual. NCIS: Origins benefits from airing after the flagship, and we do not think there is any real reason to change that. Our feeling is that you will once again see it at 10:00 p.m. on Monday nights, and that also means we will probably see around 18 episodes again.

Could there be big changes? That possibility is always there, especially since there are certain checkpoints within Gibbs’ life that the series could explore further. At the same time, we also wonder if we could see more of Mark Harmon here and there in the present. Obviously, he is going to serve as the narrator off-screen, but there is always a chance for something more. We do not necessarily think that he is ever going to be on-camera a lot of the time, but that is always a possibility.

A formal premiere date for season 2 of Origins is going to be revealed at some point over the next couple of months; typically, June is where a lot of these decisions are made, so we will have to see what happens here, as well.

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS: Origins season 2 when it eventually premieres?

Do you also think we are going to keep seeing the show on Monday nights? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

