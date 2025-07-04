Duster season 2: EP on Joe reveal, other questions

We knew ahead of the Duster season 1 finale that there were going to be some huge reveals — and man, did the show not disappoint at all!

So what did we learn over the course of it? For starters, that Jim’s brother Joe is not actually did — and beyond just that, he is Xavier! This is a mysterious, shadowy figure with government ties we have heard about for most of the season, and it turns out that behind the scenes, this is a twist that co-creator LaToya Morgan had in mind from the early going.

Speaking to Collider, here is some of what the executive producer had to say about when she and the team figured out what they wanted to do with this twist:

In the beginning. I would say in the first six weeks, when we started talking about the idea, we started laying out ideas for multiple seasons. It was really about when we were going to reveal that piece, but it was always a part of what we were thinking about for the story and where we were going to go. This is a fun story because you peel back layers. You’re like, “Wait a minute, I think I have this figured out.” And it’s like, “Do you?” Because there’s more. I’m just excited to hopefully see where it’ll take us, because I just think it’s such an incredible door that is opening for hopefully another season, where you’re like, “Wait. Oh, my god, what else don’t I fully understand about this story?” Hopefully, you’ve been enjoying the ride along the way, and you want to see more.

Of course, the challenge now is having to wait to learn if Duster is going to come back. The show is an absolute thrill, but it is also a hidden gem disguised by everything else happening in the industry right now. We really do hope that viewers are checking it out and with that, we have an opportunity to see it return at some point down the line.

