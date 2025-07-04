Is Keith David leaving Duster after season 1 finale: Saxton’s fate…

Following the events of the Duster season 1 finale, do we have to say goodbye to the iconic Keith David? Of course, this is the sort of actor we want to have on the show forever — and he’s also a guy who just got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

Unfortunately, David is one of those actors who occasionally does fall into Sean Bean territory — his characters die a lot. Look at what happened on Greenleaf, or over at the start of Justified: City Primeval. This is where we come to the bad news here: Based on what we saw in the shootout tonight, Ezra Saxton is a goner.

We hate to say it, but it does make sense for this episode to be the send-off for this character. After all, he needed to be removed from the equation for all the other pieces on the board to be scattered. With him gone, who unifies all of his tentacles? You had his kids, Jim, and then Xavier — who we now know to be Jim’s supposedly-dead brother Joe. Then, you’ve also got Howard Hughes and all of his business ties. Saxton had a lot of turf someone may try to take over now.

It is also worth remembering here that Ezra is the sort of guy who died doing something that is truly important to him: Trying to stand up for people he cared about. He’s not just some heartless monster, and that is why he may have ultimately understood the idea of Jim turning on him as a CI: He thought he had Joe killed.

Beyond losing Saxton…

Of course, we do really just hope that we’re going to be seeing a Duster season 2 at all, as this show seems to be under-viewed when you consider just how endlessly entertaining it is.

What did you think about the events of the Duster season 1 finale?

