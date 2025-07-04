Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks 2025 start time, performers

Tonight on NBC, you are going to have a chance to see a big-time annual event: The Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks spectacular! It’s a great chance to see a vibrant night sky without being outside — and it may be especially useful for those who do not live anywhere near any such displays.

So what can you expect this year? Well, for starters, someone very-much equipped to host big events in Ariana DeBose. Also, music that spans a wide array of genres and styles.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see other TV reactions and reviews!

To learn a little bit more about the event, whether it be when to watch or stream the special, just take a look at the info below via an official press release:

NBC and Macy’s light up the sky with America’s largest and most iconic fireworks display at the 49th annual “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks.” The star-studded event, hosted by Academy Award-winning actress, singer and dancer Ariana DeBose, will feature dazzling fireworks, musical performances and appearances by special guests, will air live Friday, July 4 (8-10 p.m. ET) on NBC and simulcast live Peacock.

Telemundo’s telecast will air from 9-10 p.m. An hourlong encore presentation of the show will air at 10 p.m. on NBC.

Jonas Brothers, Eric Church, Lenny Kravitz, Ava Max, Keke Palmer, and Trisha Yearwood will take the stage ahead of Macy’s breathtaking fireworks display against the New York City backdrop. The 49th edition of the nation’s largest Independence Day celebration will fire more than 80,000 shells, 30 vibrant colors and awe-inspiring effects, including state-of-the-art projection mapping on the Brooklyn Bridge.

The eye-catching pyrotechnics will be set to a musical score produced by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and James Poyser, accompanied by a live performance from DeBose. Inspired by the enduring spirit of America, the 25-minute musical score will celebrate themes of community, resiliency and shared connection.

Will there be any viral moments? That remains to be seen, but if nothing else, it and the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest are really the two major events that happen over the course of the holiday. Enjoy them while you can — you’ll be waiting a long time to see them back.

Are you excited to watch the Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks this year?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, subscribe to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







