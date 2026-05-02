Boston Blue season 1 episode 18 spoilers: ‘Personal Foul’

Next week on Boston Blue season 1 episode 18, you are going to be seeing a story titled “Personal Foul.” Want to learn more about what is to come?

Well when it comes to unique procedural stories, then “Personal Foul” is going to bring something to the table given that a high-profile basketball star is involved. (Ironically, as unique as this is, it’s also not the first time Danny has dealt with a case involving the sport. Also, Donnie Wahlberg is a big basketball fan.)

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To get a few more details on what is to come, be sure to check out the full Boston Blue season 1 episode 18 synopsis below:

“Personal Foul” – When a college basketball star is threatened, Danny and Lena race to protect them while solving a murder. Meanwhile, deeply personal conflicts and moral dilemmas surface, forcing the team to confront difficult truths about loyalty, identity and justice, on the CBS Original series BOSTON BLUE, Friday, May 8 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

There are only a few episodes remaining this season and by virtue of that, we do of course hope that there is more dramatic stuff the rest of the way. It does feel like most of the Blue Bloods cameos, save for a possible surprise one down the line, have all played out already. This does raise questions as to what the rest of the story could look like … and also what sort of cliffhanger the writers could have planned. For now, we do tend to think they will at least give us something, right?

What do you most want to see moving into Boston Blue season 1 episode 18 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates coming that we don’t want you to miss.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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