For All Mankind season 5 episode 7: The big Titan mission

Next week on Apple TV, you will have a chance to see For All Mankind season 5 episode 7. Want to know more about it now?

Well, following the massive revolution on Mars, of course we do not blame anyone who is looking to see the aftermath there. What can be done now? There are still a lot of questions regarding how to keep things sustainable, and that could ultimately take over a good chunk of the rest of the season.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score some additional TV reactions and reviews!

Based on what Apple is opting to share right now, it really feels like one of their top priorities is going to be giving us more insight on the Titan mission. We have been building towards this for a while and beyond just that, we’re reminded of the fact that this is a show that continues to be about exploration. As we do get into what is going to be the final season down the road, we tend to think that this is only going to evolve and expand.

To get a few more details now on what is ahead, be sure to check out the full For All Mankind season 5 episode 7 synopsis below:

A fatal miscalculation puts the Titan mission in jeopardy. Dev makes a drastic decision.

Given that there are only a few more stories left this season in particular, we are more than a little prepared for some more chaotic things to happen. A few characters could die, and we certainly hope that there are some legitimate surprises. What are we really doing with this show otherwise? (We are not really counting the death of Ed as a shock, mostly given the fact that he was going to have to go at some point so long as the writers kept making these big leaps forward.)

What are you most eager to see heading into For All Mankind season 5 episode 7 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







