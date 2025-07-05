Dexter: Resurrection spoilers: What does Batista really know?

The premiere of Dexter: Resurrection is officially less than a week away at this point — and how can you not be thrilled about that? We have waited a long time to get to this point and now, we realize that we’re about to get all sorts of great drama, mystery, and a little dark humor rolled into one.

Of course, the major reason to watch this is the return of Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan and 100%, we do not see any reason to think that this is going to change all season. However, here is your reminder that the larger cast is exciting, as well, especially when you have a major foil like Angel Batista (David Zayas) coming back into the fold.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more DEXTER: RESURRECTION reviews!

Speaking to GQ Mexico, Zayas seems to suggest that much of what could be ahead for this character now is a battle of wits. In the original show, Angel was an overly optimistic guy who really tried to see the good in people. Now, however, his eyes are far more open when it comes to Dexter … but he still needs to figure out the right way to handle it. One of the major questions here is what justice is going to look like in a city that is not Miami, and where many of the people around him are equally different.

Batista is smart — he’s been in his line of work for a long time — but Dexter is going to know to be careful. This trade-off is where we personally think that this season is going to get really exciting! We’re probably going to see hints of it early but if you love this universe, you know that the story absolutely does build more and more over time.

Related – Be sure to see a new featurette about Dexter: Resurrection featuring Michael C. Hall

What do you think the story is going to look like for Batista over on Dexter: Resurrection?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







