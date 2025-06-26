Dexter: Resurrection video: Michael C. Hall, David Zayas reflect

With the premiere of Dexter: Resurrection just a little over two weeks away at this point, what better time to look back?

There is a reason why the original Showtime drama was able to go on for eight seasons, and we have to think it has a lot to do with the iconic lines and big-time moments. This includes famous quotes and scenes that have stuck with us for a rather long time.

We know that over the years, we have had a number of opportunities to sit back and reflect on some of these — why not check out the cast doing the same thing? If you head over here, you can see a new video in which Michael C. Hall and David Zayas each reflect on some of the biggest moments that they’ve had while working on the show over the years. Of course, one of them is the iconic Doakes moment that we got from the end of season — we’re still eager to see the character back for Resurrection, even if it is just a short cameo via some sort of dream sequence.

In the end, we are mostly just excited to see whatever sort of new moments are coming week in and week out. What is especially exciting about Resurrection is that at this point, Zayas’ Batista has some suspicions towards Dexter. He has to thanks to Angela, right? It certainly does seem as though we are building towards what could be a really exciting cat-and-mouse game as we move forward. This is not planned to be a one-season show and by virtue of that, there could be a lot of time to see it change over time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

