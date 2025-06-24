Dexter: Resurrection spoilers: See more of Uma Thurman’s Charley

In just a little more than two weeks’ time, we are going to see the Dexter: Resurrection premiere air at Showtime — are you ready to learn more?

Well, let’s kick things off here by nothing that this show is going to deliver a lot of cool stuff beyond just Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan, and some of it will be tied to the fantastic ensemble cast that exists across the board! That includes Uma Thurman as Charley, and we do have a new clip of the character in action.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a preview from Thurman’s appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers that allows you to better see some of the character’s job. We knew already that she was the “Head of Security” for Leon Prater (Peter Dinklage), someone who has no real issue flexing his power. We know already from the official trailer that he is looking to round up famous killers, but for what purpose?

Well, in the aforementioned clip, we see Charley out in Michigan as opposed to the show’s primary New York setting, where she has a conversation that is tied to money and then names “The Canton Cleaver.” What does that mean? Is she aware of even more killers than the major ones appearing on the show? There is still something mysterious about how she is aware of so many people — it could make for a really exciting premise, but we also still have our trepidation about having some anti-Avengers kind of serial killer legion out there. We will have to see it more on the show to understand how it makes sense.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

