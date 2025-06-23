Dexter: Resurrection video: James Remar on Harry Morgan return

In a little over two weeks we are finally going to be seeing the big Dexter: Resurrection premiere over at Showtime. Are you ready to get more into it now? We absolutely are, and the frequency of getting new videos on the subject are a serious cause for excitement.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new featurette that is all about setting the stage for Harry’s big return to the present-day part of the franchise. Odds are, you saw Christian Slater play the part on the original show, but James Remar was not around for Dexter: New Blood when it aired — in his place, Jennifer Carpenter played a ghostly version of Deb, who lived in his head and challenged him on the regular.

So with Carpenter seemingly not returning to the series, it appears as though Remar is going to be back to handling sole duties of Dexter’s conscience and honestly, that makes sense. We get the sense that in this new show, Michael C. Hall’s character could be more similar to where he was in the original. Whatever moral quandaries that he was going through within himself seem to be resolved. This is a new lease on life, but what is he going to do with it?

What makes Remar’s return more interesting here (and as he explains in the aforementioned featurette) is the opportunity to see three different generations of Morgans wrestle with the idea of who they are and what they want to be. Harry will likely try to guide Dexter back to the code, especially if Harrison needs something of his own to squelch potential urges. There are a number of different ways in which the story could go — so are you ready for that?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

