Dexter: Resurrection video: David Zayas on Batista’s future

As we brace ourselves for the Dexter: Resurrection series premiere coming to Showtime in just a matter of weeks, of course we imagine a lot of content is coming.

So, where do we start for this video? Well, it makes sense to go behind-the-scenes with one of the most-important characters on the series in Angel Batista, played brilliantly over the years by David Zayas. This is someone the actor has played longer than any other person in his career, and of course he has a great deal of affection for him. He’s also a really interesting person moving forward as someone who has such a direct connection to Dexter Morgan’s past.

If you head over to the show’s official YouTube now, you can see a featurette where Zayas describes further how he got used to playing Batista again in such a capacity. While he did appear on Dexter: New Blood, it was a relatively brief appearance — but still one that offers insight into what he actually thinks and feels about Dexter now. Angela thought that he was the Bay Harbor Butcher, so what does he do with that now?

In the years since the original show, Batista has risen up the ranks and now, he’s a smarter investigator than he has ever been. He will also be armed with infinitely more information and suspicion than he was before. The only thing we are worried about at present is whether or not he and Dexter can coexist on the same show for long without Dexter thinking that he might need to kill him.

Does Angel fit Harry’s code? Hardly, but Dexter: Resurrection may continue to cause Dexter to wonder just how seriously he wants to still use that. It is what separates him from other killers and yet, a killer is still very much a killer.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

