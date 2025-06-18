Dexter: Resurrection video: Michael C. Hall on evolution

There are a number of different elements to Dexter: Resurrection that are worthy of excitement, but there’s no denying one thing: A lot ties back to Michael C. Hall. He is, after all, the star of the show, and we know that the new lease on life for Dexter Morgan is going to prove to be pretty darn exciting.

So what exactly will that look like? Well, let’s just say that for the actor, he is excited to play what could be the next iteration of his journey.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new Dexter: Resurrection featurette that shows Hall discussing a little big more of where we find Dexter, and how the discovery of Brian Moser in season 1 fundamentally represented the lines starting to get more blurry with him because of the Code. Also, he notes that the character’s greatest struggle has always been trying to have a normal life … but everything could be changing from here on out.

One thing that will be different for Dexter is that, at least on the surface, some of the walls are going to be up for the character. He can look at his survival from the shooting as a fresh start but at the same time, we have a hard time thinking that you can ever fully escape the ghosts of your past. Batista could be one of them but at the same time, is there a chance that some others could surface? We are very-much optimistic at this point that there is going to be a season 2 renewal.

What are you the most excited to dive into at present when it comes to the Dexter: Resurrection premiere?

How do you think Dexter is going to evolve here over time? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

