Dexter: Resurrection series premiere spoilers: Brand-new details!

For those who are not currently aware, we are now less than a month away from the premiere of Dexter: Resurrection arriving on Showtime. Want to learn more about what lies ahead?

We do recognize that heading into the first episode, there are a few different things that rise to the top of the conversation. For starters, how exactly did Dexter Morgan survive his own son almost killing him? What brings him to New York? Based on what we are hearing now, there are some answers that will be coming here sooner rather than later.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other DEXTER: RESURRECTION reviews!

Below, you can see (via Rotten Tomatoes) the Dexter: Resurrection series premiere synopsis, one that does a good job setting the stage:

Dexter Morgan awakens from a ten-week coma; as he begins a painful recovery and learns Harrison has fled to NYC, both father and son are drawn closer to confronting the darkness they’ve tried to escape.

Our general feeling is that the show really won’t waste a lot of time diving into the new world and the larger story, largely due to the fact that there is no real need to do so. The most important thing for this show is that it gets Dexter in his new setting and starts to surround him with other interesting people. For now, we’ve heard that Leon Prater (Peter Dinklage) is the likely Big Bad at the center of the story. With that, we are hoping to see him sooner rather than later, and it does also seem as though he is working to assemble a number of killers in the Big Apple. What’s the reason for that? Well, that remains unclear for at least the time being…

Related – Be sure to see our latest Dexter: Resurrection trailer — one that does set the stage

What do you most want to see moving into the Dexter: Resurrection series premiere?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







