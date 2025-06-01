Dexter: Resurrection season 1 trailer: When killers collide

We knew leading into today that we would be getting a Dexter: Resurrection season 1 trailer — did it live up to the hype?

Well, if you head over to the link here now, you can see the preview in full for what lies ahead, one that 100% indicates that the series is ready to throw everything at you and then some when it comes to killers. Dexter Morgan is somehow alive; not only that, but he will be in New York City, looking to restart things after a brief reunion with Angel Batista — who immediately throws out the questions about him being the Bay Harbor Butcher.

Where things get perhaps a little bit more surprising here is the idea of seeing Dexter alongside a number of other killers, which seems to be at least one part of the premise of the show. A number of these people are being brought together seemingly by Leon Prater (Peter Dinklage) and then also his bodyguard (played by Uma Thurman). The other killers include people played by Krysten Ritter, Eric Stonestreet, Neil Patrick Harris, and then also David Dastmalchian. This is a curious rogues’ gallery, and we imagine that they are all going to bring something different to the table.

Can Dexter find a new purpose to live — or, is it just going to be killing some of these other killers? These are the things that at least for now, we are very-much curious about.

For those who are not aware, the premiere of Dexter: Resurrection is going to be coming to Showtime on July 11. Our hope is that we’re going to have a chance to see a lot more footage over the next several weeks.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

